Educational assistance to girl student

KHONSA Dec 4: Tirap Deputy Commissioner P N Thungon has awarded a girl student namely, Sabita Chetry with Rs 30,000 as educational assistance. The cheque amount was handed over to Krishna Chetry, father of Sabita Chetry for further studies of his daughter in a award giving function at DC’s office on Wednesday. The award was sponsored by Arunachal Pradesh Building & Other Construction Workers Welfare Board (APB&OCWWB), Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh.

Thungon urged the members of APB&OCWWB to motivate unrecognized workers to enroll and avail the schemes under PM-SYM and NPS ‘which would immensely benefits in the days to come.’