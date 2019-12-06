Free surgery for cleft lips

Itanagar, Dec 5: Helping Hands & Singapore Smile Asia will sponsor the cleft lip surgery of upto 100 children from north eastern states.

Robin Hibu, IPS, who helped start the Helping Hands informed that all the expenditures shall be borne by the Helping Hands and Singapore Smile Asia.

The surgery will be done during January 17-22 next year at Guwahati Comprehensive Cleft Care Centre.

Details of those requiring surgery should be sent latest by 10/01/2010 to the following 9810083486 or helpinghands2016th@gmail.com

Hibu said that apart from the surgery, the organizations will take care of the journey, accommodation and food.