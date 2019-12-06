Arunachal bags GeM award

ITANAGAR, Dec 5: Arunachal Pradesh has been conferred with the “Compliant Buyer-in Payments Award-2019” by Government e-Market Place (GeM).

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal presented the award during the National Public Procurement conclave held in New Delhi on Thur-sday.

Deputy Resident Commissioner Onam Lego and NB Sonar, F&AO at the Resident Commissioner’s Office in New Delhi received the award on behalf of the IT department and the state government.

The GeM is an end to end online market place for government departments, PSUs, autonomous bodies etc. for procurement of common use goods & services in a transparent and efficient manner.

Procurement of public item through GeM in the state was made mandatory through a cabinet decision under the leadership of Chief Minister Pema Khandu and, in this regard, a memorandum of Understanding was signed with the GeM in 2017. DIPRO