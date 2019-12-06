Water supply disrupted

AALO, Dec 5: Water supply to Aalo township will remain disrupted following damage to the main pipe line on Thursday.

The Pipeline is reportedly disjointed due to heavy land filling and formation cutting of road being currently underway at Nigmoi to SFS College.

Meanwhile, the PHED source has clearly stated that it will take some days to restore the damage caused.

The road construction is going on under the supervision of PWD Aalo Division (DIPRO)