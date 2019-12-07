Tezu gets market complex with facilities

TEZU, Dec 6: A market complex containing all modern facilities and amenities was inaugurated by Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein here in Lohit district on Friday.

A first of its kind in the state, the Agriculture Produce Market Committee Market Complex has facilities like round-the-clock police security for sellers and buyers, CCTV surveillance, and a permanent police beat.

Spread over 1.53 hectares, the complex has 92 stalls. Of them, 30 have been allotted to fish and meat vendors, 20 to sellers of vegetables and other agricultural produces, and the rest to SHGs and agriculture, veterinary, fishery and horticulture farmers-producers organizations (FPO).

The market complex also has a cold storage facility, a sanitized godown, 24×7 water and electricity supply, and dustpans and dustbins provided by the DUDA.

The produces sold in the market are stated to be cent percent organic, and are verified by the agriculture and allied departments before being sold. The sellers also have colour-coded uniforms. While the fish and meat sellers have blue and red uniform, respectively, the sellers of agriculture produces wear green and the SHGs and FPOs yellow uniforms, respectively.

The market complex also has confectionaries, besides tea and grocery stalls. There is also a volleyball court and a multicultural stage inside the complex.

Mein expressed happiness over the establishment of the market, and said the farmers of the region would immensely benefit from it. He distributed uniforms and certificates to the shopkeepers.

Present on the occasion, among others, were local MLA Karikho Kri, DC Prince Dhawan, and Assistant Commissioner Sunny Kumar Singh. (DIPRO)