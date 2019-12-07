Anini PS adjudged 5th best in country

NEW DELHI/ITANAGAR, Dec 6: Anini police station (PS) in Dibang Valley district has been adjudged the fifth best-performing PS in the country.

Aberdeen in the Andaman & Nicobar Islands has been adjudged the best PS in the country, the home ministry said on Friday.

The home ministry released the list of the top 10 police stations on the first day of the three-day DGP/IGP conference in Pune, Maharashtra, on Friday.

The ranking process had commenced with short-listing of the best-performing police stations in each state, on the basis of addressing property offences and crimes against women and weaker sections.

The objective was to rank the top 10 police stations out of 15,579 police stations in the country through data analysis, direct observation, and public feedback.

Meanwhile, the police community of Arunachal has expressed elation over the Anini PS receiving the award.

DGP RP Upadhyaya conveyed appreciation to his team and the Dibang Valley police, and thanked the state government for the support extended to the department in meeting its requirements. (With PTI input)