1 held for hunting in sanctuary

PASIGHAT, Dec 8: A team of forest officials from the Daying Ering Wildlife Sanctuary apprehended a person with a hunted wild boar on Friday night.

The accused, identified as Sanjoy Litin, of Ngorlung village in East Siang district, was apprehended from Balun area of the sanctuary after an intensive search operation conducted by a team led by Sibiyamukh Range Officer Domek Koyu, said Divisional Forest Officer (Wildlife) Tasang Taga.

One 12-bore SBBL gun was also seized from Litin’s possession. Three of his accomplices, who managed to escape under the cover of darkness, have been identified as Mesu Mize (of Oyan village), Kale Thapa (of Pame), and Jongai (of Jampani) in East Siang district, Koyu said.

The search operation was carried out following a tip-off.

“Hunting has taken a huge toll on the wildlife in the sanctuary, including rare and endangered species,” the DFO said.