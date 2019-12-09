Anti-gambling squad arrests 7

[ Karyir Riba ]

ROING, Dec 8: The anti-gambling squad (AGS) of the Lower Dibang Valley police, headed by DSP Ringu Ngupok, raided two places in Meka village on Sunday and arrested seven organizers of the banned housie game, besides seizing dice and mats used in housie.

Two separate cases under Section 3/4 of the APGP Act have been registered against the offenders.

The police said that it had to form the AGS to prevent gambling in the district because of the rampant gambling activities in and around the township area affecting several families.

SP Sanjay Kumar Sain, under whose supervision the AGS is functioning, lauded the squad for its efforts, and urged the people to neither organize gambling activities nor take part in them.