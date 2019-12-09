Arunachal delegation calls on Nagaland gov

Indo-Naga peace talks

KOHIMA, Dec 8: A 16-member delegation of the Tirap Changlang and Longding People’s Forum (TCLPeF) and the Tirap Changlang Longding Student Federation, led by TCLPeF president N Changmi, met Nagaland Governor RN Ravi, who is also the interlocutor for the Indo-Naga peace talks, at the Raj Bhavan here on Saturday.

In a release, the TCLPeF informed that the governor briefed the delegation on “the nature of the solution,” and said they are “satisfied with the details of talk conveyed to them by the governor.”

The members of the two organizations also thanked Ravi “for working tirelessly and putting all the efforts to bring a logical conclusion of the Indo-Naga peace talks.”

“We also apprised him of the urgency and

the need for early signing of the agreement, so that real peace can be achieved,” they added.

The TCLPeF expressed optimism that the signing of the Indo-Naga peace agreement would bring peace in the insurgency-affected Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts of Arunachal.