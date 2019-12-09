Rape and murder of women reflect disturbing mindset: APWWS

ITANAGAR, Dec 8: The Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS) has said that the recent rape and murder of a veterinarian in Hyderabad and the burning of a rape victim in Unnao reflected a disturbing mindset towards the safety of women.

“The two women were raped and killed within a week’s time. The government must frame a law to provide full security to rape survivors, their families, witnesses and lawyers if they are threatened by the accused,” the APWWS said in a statement on Sunday.

It said the killing of the rape survivor of Unnao “has once again reflected the

failure of our system, and a sense of fear and insecurity has gripped the minds of people.”

The APWWS condemned the murder of the two young women, and extended condolences to the bereaved families. It further said that “until and unless fast-track courts are established to deal with such cases, it is unlikely that women will get justice.”

Four people were arrested on 29 November for allegedly raping and killing a 25-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad by smothering her to death and later torching her body after dumping it under a culvert. All the four accused were shot dead by police on Friday.

On the other hand, the 23-year-old Unnao rape victim was set on fire by the same people who had raped her. She was on her way to the court to attend a hearing in the rape case.