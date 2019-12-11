CAB to be introduced in RS on Wednesday

NEW DELHI, Dec 10: The BJP is confident of the passage of the contentious citizenship amendment bill (CAB), which will be introduced in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, sources said on Tuesday.

The bill, piloted by union Home Minister Amit Shah, was comfortably passed in the Lok Sabha late Monday night as the ruling BJP enjoys a clear majority in the house.

Sources in the party said the legislation would also sail through the Rajya Sabha as the ruling NDA has the numbers.

As per the calculations of the BJP’s floor managers, the effective strength of the Rajya Sabha is 238. The NDA’s current strength is 105 in the house, including 83 members of the BJP, six of the Janata Dal (U), three of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), one each from the LJP and the RPI (A), and 11 nominated MPs.

The BJP is in talks with the AIADMK, which has 11 members, the BJD (with seven members), the YSRCP (with two members), and the TDP (with two members). The saffron party is confident of their support as all these parties had backed the bill in the Lok Sabha.

With support of these 22 members, the BJP-led NDA will have the support of 127 members in the house, which is above the majority mark of 120. (PTI)