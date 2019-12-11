Complaint lodged against BRO

BOMDILA, Dec 10: The West Kameng Indigenous People’s Society (WKIPS) has lodged a complaint with the deputy commissioner here against the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) over its alleged failure to maintain the BCT and the OKSRT roads.

In the complaint letter, the WKIPS – an umbrella organization of all the major tribes of West Kameng – said the condition of the road from Bhalukpong to Tawang has worsened due to poor upkeep, endangering the lives of commuters.

It said the BRO has failed to live up to its reputation.

“It (BRO) did nothing for the improvement of the road and its quality. Random earth-cutting and roadside dumping, and water stagnation on the road due to lack of proper drainage system are affecting the movement of traffic in many places,” it said.

Raising question over the quality of the roads and the bridges constructed by the BRO, the WKIPS informed the DC that four persons were seriously injured when an under-construction bridge on a stretch of the OKSRT road near Balemu had collapsed on 26 November.

“The incident exposed the quality of work executed by the BRO,” it said.

The WKIPS also reminded the DC that the administration had to cancel a meeting on 4 December after BRO officials failed to attend it.

“This shows the callous attitude of the BRO towards the citizens,” the WKIPS said, and urged the administration to initiate prompt action against the road construction organisation.