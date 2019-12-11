Aalo hit by water crisis

AALO, Dec 10: Consumers in West Siang HQ Aalo have been facing severe shortage of water supply for a week now, after the town’s main 300 mm DI water pipeline was damaged for the second time due to the land-filling and formation-cutting activities being carried out for constructing the road from Nigmoi to SFS College.

Sources in the PHE department said it might take another day or two to connect all the pipelines and fill up the empty water tanks.

The road is being constructed by the PWD. The district administration has directed the department to look into the matter. (DIPRO)