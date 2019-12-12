Trains cancelled

MALIGAON, Dec 11: As many as 17 passenger trains moving along the routes of Northeastern states have been cancelled and 13 other short-terminated in view of the massive protests against the Citizenship Amendment Bill in Assam and other NE states, an NF Railway release said.

The train which have been cancelled are Ledo – Guwahati Intercity Express [11 December], Dibrugarh – Furketing – Guwahati Intercity Express [11 December], Naharlagun – Tinsukia

Intercity Express [11 December], Dekargaon – Dibrugarh Intercity Express [13 December], Naharlagun – Guwahati Shatabdi Express [12 December], Guwahati – Dibrugarh Shatabdi Express [12 December], Howrah – Dibrugarh Kamrup Express [12 December], Kolkata – Dibrugarh Express [11 December], Dibrugarh – Jhajha Express [12 December], Jhajha – Dibrugarh Express [13 December], Dibrugarh – Rangiya Express [12 December], Rangiya – Dibrugarh Express [12 December], Lalgarh – Dibrugarh Avadh Assam Express [13 December], Jorhat – Tinsukia [12 December], Tinsukia – Jorhat [12 December], Silchar – Dharmanagar [11 December] and Dharmanagar – Silchar [11 December].

The Howrah – Dibrugarh Kamrup express which started on 10 December will be short-terminated at Mariani.

The Dibrugarh – Howrah Kamrup express will originate from Guwahati on 12 and 13 December; and will remain cancelled between Dibrugarh and Guwahati.

The Dibrugarh – Delhi Brahmaputra mail of 11 December will originate from Guwahati on 12 December and will remain cancelled between Dibrugarh and Guwahati while the Delhi – Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express of 10 December will be short- terminated at Guwahati.

The Dibrugarh – New Delhi Rajdhani Express of 11 December will originate from Guwahati on 12 December as per time table and will remain cancelled between Dibrugarh and Guwahati.

The New Delhi – Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express of 10 December will be short-terminated at Guwahati while the Dibrugarh – New Delhi Rajdhani Express of 12 December will originate from Guwahati on 13 December as per scheduled.

The Lalgarh – Dibrugarh Avadh Assam Express of 9 will be short terminated at Dimapur and the Dibrugarh – Lalgarh Avadh Assam Express of 12 December will originate from Guwahati on 12 December as per schedule and will remain cancelled between Dibrugarh and Guwahati.

The Sealdah – Agartala Kanchanjungha Express of 10 will be short-terminated at Dharmanagar and will remain cancelled between Dharmanagar and Agartala.

The Agartala – Sealdah Kanchanjungha Express of 12 December will start from Dharmanagar and will remain cancelled between Agartala and Dharmanagar.

The Delhi – Agartala Tripurasundari Express of 9 December will be short- terminated at Badarpur and will remain cancelled between Dharmanagar and Agartala.

The Agartala – Delhi Tripurasundari Express of 12 December will start from Badarpur and will remain cancelled between Badarpur and Agartala.