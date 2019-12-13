Min seeks cooperation for success of HDMT tournaments

SEPPA, Dec 12: Sports & Youth Affairs Minister Mama Natung sought the involvement of one and all to ensure the success of the 4th edition of the state-level U-18 Hangpan Dada Memorial Trophy (HDMT) Volleyball and Football Tournaments proposed to be conducted here in East Kameng district.

Presiding over a coordination meeting here on Thursday, the minister recalled the supreme sacrifice made by Havildar Hangpan Dada, and suggested to Deputy Commissioner Gaurav Singh Rajawat to “fix responsibility and assign work to every stakeholder for grand success of the tournament.”

Commending the launching of the ‘Swachh Seppa Abhiyan’, Natung appealed to people from all walks of life to “work with the same zeal and vigour to bring laurels to the district by conducting the tournaments in a grand manner.”

He assured to extend all possible assistance with regard to the maintenance of the general ground here.

Speaking about the state government’s initiatives in the sports sector, he said, “A centre of excellence for sports and a feeder centre each for a cluster of two or three districts is proposed to be established soon in the state.”

Sports & Youth Affairs Secretary Ameya Abhyankar called for “conducting plastic-free tournaments,” and advised the stakeholders to “look into the basic requirements of all the participants and guests.”

Rajawat also sought support from everyone to ensure successful conduct of the event, which is to be themed ‘Plastic-free tournament’. The DC has constituted several sub-committees to ensure hassle-free conduct of the tournaments.

Sports Director Tadar Appa and Assistant Sports Director Karbia Dodum presented a brief on conducting the tournaments.

A host of government officers and representatives from various NGOs, including the EKSWCO and the AEKDSU, were present at the meeting. (DIPRO)