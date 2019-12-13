ITANAGAR, Dec 12: Research Director Batem Pertin on Thursday stressed on timely completion of the state government’s ‘Linguistic survey in Arunachal Pradesh’ research project.
He said this during a review meeting with language officers here. All language officers of the district presented briefs on the progress of the project vis-à-vis the respective tribes.
The philological section of the research directorate is undertaking the project, considering the endangerment to Mongoloid languages and dialects.
Timely completion of languages project sought
