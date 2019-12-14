CM calls for strict checking of ILPs

ITANAGAR, Dec 13: Chief Minister Pema Khandu has directed the chief secretary and the director general of police to ensure strict checking of inner line permits (ILP) at all check gates across the state, and to regularly monitor ILP implementation.

The CM has issued the direction in view of the “prevailing law and order situation in the neighbouring states.”

Khandu has also asked the CS and DGP to instruct all DCs and SPs to be vigilant and conduct regular patrolling to ensure safety and security of the people of Arunachal.

He has sought daily reports on the action taken in this regard. (CM’s PR Cell)