Normal service at fuel depots to resume

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Dec 13: The capital complex administration has informed that with the arrival of four stranded oil tankers from Assam, “all six tankers have started to lift petroleum, oil and lubricant (pol) items from the Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) depot in Doimukh.”

The tankers have been pressed into service, and have started delivering fuel to various IOCL petrol depots in the capital complex.

“All the earlier orders relating to rationing of pol items stand superseded and lifted. Since there is sufficient stock of pol items, the situation is limping back to normalcy.

So, all the consumers of the capital complex are requested not to panic or get carried away by rumours,” the administration informed this daily.

The capital complex has 16 fuel depots, out of which 13 are of the IOCL, two of the Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd, and one of the Numaligarh Refinery Ltd.

“The 13 (IOCL) outlets are enough to cater to the needs of the people. Also, we are planning to send pol items from the IOCL depot in Emchi (Doimukh) to other districts to meet the needs. The stock in the Emchi depot is enough to cater to the needs for the next three months. Therefore there is nothing to panic (about),” said an official of the administration.

The administration has also clarified that there is enough food stock available and the people should not get into panic buying.

On Friday, there was chaos at the fuel depots in the capital. With people rushing to the depots, there were massive traffic jams, and commuters had a harrowing time navigating the capital’s road.