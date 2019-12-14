PPA extends support to anti-CA agitation

ITANAGAR, Dec 13: The People’s Party of Arunachal (PPA) has expressed strong support to the ongoing agitation across the Northeast, particularly in Assam and Tripura, against the amended Citizenship Act (CA).

The party on Friday also offered condolences to the families of the protesters who were killed, and described the deceased as “martyrs.”

It urged the state government to “take care of its people who are being affected due to agitations and are stranded in different various parts of Assam.”

The party also appealed to the state government to direct the police department to tighten the inner line permit checking at all the check posts in various districts of the state.

The PPA further asked the state government to look into the issue of the Chakma and Hajong refugees, and said “the issue should not get drowned after the passing of the CA, 2019.”

“The state government should find a mechanism to solve the vexed issue at the earliest. Further, the party demands that the state government demand that the central government amend Article 371 (H) and bring it at par with that of Mizoram and Nagaland, like indigenous land holding system and transfer of resources,” the PPA stated in a press release.

The party commended the protest rally taken out on Friday by the students of Rajiv Gandhi University and the NERIST. It urged the people of Arunachal “not to remain mute spectators and extend support to Assam in their fight to save their motherland.”