Contractors’ assn opposes GeM

ITANAGAR, Dec 13: The All Arunachal Contractor Welfare Association (AACWA) has expressed opposition to the implementation of Government e-Marketplace (GeM) by the state government.

The GeM is a one-stop portal to facilitate online procurement of common use goods and services required by various government departments, organizations, and PSUs. It aims to enhance transparency, efficiency and speed in public procurement.

However, the AACWA in a memorandum to the deputy chief minister stated that procurement of items through the GeM would be a big blow to the locals engaged in supply works with the state government.

It said several departments/offices have been “facing problems in after-sale service and replacing defective items as the companies from which the items are procured are outside the state.”