ANINI, Dec 13: The 2020-21 gram panchayat development plan (GPDP) for Dibang Valley district was prepared during the meeting of the district planning committee chaired by Anini ADC Goutam Hazarika on 12 December. With the people’s plan campaign coming to its conclusion on 31 December, several schemes for the 21 gram panchayats were selected and prioritized, based on the people’s requirements. (DIPRO)