APCC to organise ‘Save India’ rally

ITANAGAR, Dec 19: The Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Thursday said it will organise a ‘Save India – Save constitution’ rally from Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan to the Raj Bhavan here on 28 December, in continuation of the Congress party’s ‘Bharat Bachao’ rally which was held on 14 December at Delhi’s Ram Lila Maidan.

“The APCC is organizing the rally to protest against the anti-people and divisive policies of the BJP government, which has resulted in massive unemployment, economic slowdown, unprecedented price rise and atrocities against women; the Citizenship (Amendment) Act aimed at diverting the attention from the burning issues of the common people; and the brutal crackdown on protesting students and citizens,” APCC vice-president Rajen Nani said.

The APCC urged all NGOs, CBOs, civil society groups, student organizations and well-wishers to support and join the rally.