Tadar Tang soccer tourney rescheduled

NAHARALAGUN, Dec 19: The 18th Tadar Tang State Level Football Tournament has been rescheduled, and will now be held from 28 December, 2019, to 5 January, 2020, at East Siang HQ Pasighat, the Arunachal Pradesh Football Association [APFA] informed on Thursday.

The inaugural match will be played between East Siang and Lower Subansiri.

The state’s top football tournament, which had been scheduled to be held from 15 to 23 December, had to be postponed in view of the protests in Assam over the amended citizenship law.

Informing that the Indrajit Namchoom Arunachal League [formerly the Arunachal Super League] will be conducted from 11 to 16 January next year, the APFA said the window for transfer of players will remain open from 20 December, 2019, to 10 January, 2020.