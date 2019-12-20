Gao reviews status of central schemes

PASIGHAT, Dec 19: Arunachal East MP Tapir Gao on Thursday reviewed the status of the centrally-sponsored schemes (CSS) and projects that are being implemented in 11 districts of eastern Arunachal.

The MP was chairing the district infrastructure scheme advisory committee (DISHA) meeting here in East Siang district. Besides deputy commissioners and MLAs, HoDs of the 11 districts participated in it.

The HoDs made PowerPoint presentations on the physical and financial achievements under about 40 centrally-sponsored schemes and programmes in their districts.

Gao assured the MLAs and the DCs that he would facilitate all assistance in addressing the issues being faced while implementing the schemes. Noting that the central funding in agriculture, horticulture and fisheries is minimum, he assured to take up the issue with the appropriate union ministries.

The MP asked the DCs to widely publicize the names of the empanelled hospitals under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, along with the scheme’s benefits. He also called for forwarding at the earliest the DPRs for establishing Eklavya model schools in all the districts.

Gao said he has taken up with the union railway minister the matter of providing Rajdhani Express train service from Naharlagun to Delhi, via Rangia, and from Tinsukia to Body Gaya, via Naharlagun.

Earlier, Pasighat MLA Kaling Moyong highlighted various issues, including the smart city project, and requested the MP to provide adequate fund “to expedite the smart city project on priority.”

Mebo MLA Lombo Tayeng suggested rectifying the norms of some of the schemes he said were not suitable for implementation in a state like Arunachal, and sought the MP’s assistance in this regard.

MLAs Ninong Ering (Pasighat West), Kento Rina (Nari-Koyu), Zingnu Namchoom (Namsai), and Mutchu Mithi (Roing), and DCs Kinny Singh (E/Siang) Mitali Namchoom (Lower Dibang Valley), Prince Dhawan (Lohit), D Riba (Anjaw) and RK Sharma (Changlang) attended the meeting. (DIPRO)