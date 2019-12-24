Respond to the voices of the people: IHRC

ITANAGAR, Dec 23: In view of the situation prevailing in the Northeast and other parts of the country over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the International Human Rights Council’s (IHRC) North East Zonal Board (NEZB) has appealed to the state governments and the central government to “respond to the voices of the people and come out with amicable, harmonious and cordial solutions.”

Concurrently, it appealed to all sections to raise their voices “constructively and without violence.”

The IHRC–NEZB urged all sections of the society, including student organisations, community organisations, civil society groups, NGOs, forums, and others to work hand-in-hand to restore peace and harmony in the region and the country.

It expressed deep condolences to the families who lost their loved ones as a result of the ongoing situation in the country.

The IHRC–NEZB also urged the state human rights commissions, as well as the National Human Rights Commission, “to immediately inquire into the matter and take appropriate measures to curtail further violations of human rights and ensure protection of human rights of each and every individual residing within the Northeast and India.”

Regarding the arrest of activist Akhil Gogoi and others from Assam and other parts of the country, the IHRC-NEZB pleaded with the respective authorities to deal with these cases without violating human rights.

“It is pertinent that the government take appropriate and immediate actions against those propagating open incitement for violence, but let those raising voices democratically and peacefully not be harassed,” IHRC–NEZB president Christopher Hembrom and general secretary Wilson Hasda said.

They also said that the actions taken against students of different universities raising their voices against the CAA and the NRC have further flared up the situation.

“It is our humble plea to the government to deal with such situations cautiously and responsibly. We also appeal to all the religious leaders, institutions and organisations to play a proactive role in promoting peace and harmony,” they said.

The IHRC–NEZB further urged the leaders and representatives of all political parties “to work and engage towards promotion of peace and harmony in the region and the nation.”