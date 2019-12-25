CM, Governor extend Xmas greetings

ITANAGAR, Dec 24: Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Governor BD Mishra have in separate messages extended warm greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Christmas.

The CM in his message said “Christmas is the best time to express gratitude for the contributions made by the churches and Christian organisations in the growth of education and healthcare across the region.”

Churches and believers of the Christian faith have been influencing thousands of lives and inculcating discipline in the Arunachalee society, he said.

Khandu also hailed Christmas as “one of the most secular festivals of the country, which is celebrated by all with the same gusto.”

“May this Christmas unfold another new chapter in communal harmony, brotherhood and peace and prosperity of our beloved Arunachal Pradesh,” he said.

The governor in his message expressed hope that the festive season would “enhance the spirit of happiness and harmony in the state,” adding that the true spirit of Christmas encourages all to help those in need and give hope to those in despair.

The Arunachal Pradesh Catholic Association has also extended warm greetings to the people on the occasion. (CM’s PR Cell & Raj Bhavan)