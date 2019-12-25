Union highlights officers’ absenteeism

RAGA, Dec 24: The All Kamle District Students’ Union has requested the deputy commissioner to ensure that the heads of departments in the newly created district remain at their places of posting.

In a representation to the DC, the union said that “adequate HoDs are posted in various departments against the newly created district, but none of them are staying regularly in station.”

Informing that the absence of HoDs and officers from their places of posting causes “public inconvenience and results in poor performance and irregularities in various departments,” the union sought the DC’s immediate intervention, stating that it would otherwise launch a democratic movement in the district.