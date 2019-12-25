E/Siang DA bans IMFL sale

PASIGHAT, Dec 24: The East Siang district administration has issued an order banning the sale of IMFL in the district from 29 December this year to 3 January, 2020.

The ban has been imposed as a precautionary measure to lessen road accidents and other alcoholic menace during the period of festivities, DC Kinny Singh said.

The administration has constituted a board to monitor all wholesale and retail vendors of IMFL. Violation of the prohibition will attract penal action under the law, including Section 188 IPC.

Stating that cases of drunk-driving related accidents were reduced to “zero” last year due to the administration’s constant monitoring, the DC urged all to maintain peace and tranquillity in the society, not take the law in their hands, and inform the magistrates and the police on duty, whenever necessary.

Singh assured to intensify vigilance and ensure that the liquor shops are closed during the period mentioned, and that no unauthorized shop or ghumti hoards or sells IMFL. (DIPRO)