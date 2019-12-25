Min launches free literacy prog for elders

ITANAGAR, Dec 24: Education Minister Taba Tedir on Tuesday inaugurated a free education campaign for elderly persons, themed ‘Adult literacy programme’, initiated by the Guardian Angel Residential School here as part of the school’s annual day celebration.

Addressing the function, the minister commended the school “for raising the education standard in the capital by contributing a noble scheme for those who had not got a chance for education.”

Additional District Magistrate Talo Potom also attended the function.