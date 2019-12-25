Union demands early completion of college infrastructure

[ Karda Natam ]

DAPORIJO, Dec 24: The All Upper Subansiri District Students’ Union has urged the state government to expedite the infrastructure development work for the government college here, so that the college can be shifted to its permanent site in Jeram village.

The college is functioning temporary from the Daporijo GHSS campus since its establishment.

Expressing strong resentment over the tardy progress of the construction work, the union said the GHSS has had to bear the brunt of the situation.

It requested the higher authority to look into the problem faced by the students and administrations of both the institutes.