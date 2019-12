A leopard cat was rescued from Bhalukpong, in West Kameng district, on 24 December, at around 11 am. The locals caught it after it had entered a poultry shed in search of easy prey, and handed it over to the Tippi Wildlife Range. The leopard cat, a female sub-adult, was kept overnight at the ‘range office general observation’, and later released in the Pakke Tiger Reserve by the range forest officer.