Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Dec 27: Lead Fireman Swatanter Mishra from Arunachal won the bronze medal in chess at the National Fire Games-2019 held in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, recently.

Mishra is currently posted at the Bhalukpong fire station in West Kameng district.

DGP RP Upadhyaya on Thursday rewarded Mishra for his achievement. Four fire service personnel from Arunachal had participated in the national event.