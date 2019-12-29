Moyong inaugurates de-addiction centre in Jarkong

PASIGHAT, Dec 28: Local MLA Kaling Moyong inaugurated the 10-bedded drug de-addiction centre in Jarkong here in East Siang district on Saturday.

DHS Dr Moromor Lego, DC (in-charge) Tatdo Borang, and state nodal officer of the de-addiction cell, Dr Riken Rina, were also present at the inauguration.

Moyong in his address urged everyone, especially youths, to “say no to drugs and other substances that are deleterious to our health,” and spoke about the role of the youths in shaping the society.

He said he would appeal to his fellow MLAs to provide alternative means of livelihood to those who grow opium, marijuana, etc, in the state.

Borang spoke about social evils related to substance abuse and urged the youths to refrain from drugs and alcohol, while Dr Lego expressed serious concern over “the growing menace of drugs that affects today’s youths.

“Exercise your wisdom to differentiate between good and evils,” Dr Lego said.

DMO Dr Kaling Dai spoke about “the constraints to functionalize the centre,” and expressed hope that the centre, with its trained team of officers and staff, would be able to treat people affected by substance abuse and addiction.

He termed drug menace “a major public health problem in East Siang.”

Dr Rina highlighted “the current status of drug menace in Arunachal,” and dwelt on the health department’s efforts to provide treatment and rehabilitation.

Omily Borang, founder of youth organisation Mureng, also spoke.

ICDS DD PE Angu, officers and staff of the DDC, members of WASE, public leaders and students were also present. (DIPRO)