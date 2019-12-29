Upper Subansiri overall champion

CHIMPU, Dec 28: Upper Subansiri won the overall championship title with eight gold, four silver and three bronze medals in the 24th Sub-Junior AKA State Level Karate Championship, which was held at the Marik Academy of Karate here on Friday.

East Kameng, with six gold, two silver and four bronze medals, finished runner-up.

In total, 224 karatekas and 45 officials from 25 districts participated in the championship.

Former MLA Dikto Yikar attended the opening ceremony.

The event was conducted under the supervision of Arunachal Karate-Do Association senior vice-president Bulang Marik, general secretary S Deben Sharma, treasurer Tai Hipik, and vice-president Charu Tatung.