Bagra inspects mega food park site

BANDERDEWA, Dec 30: “The state government is optimistic about providing all support and facilities, like road connectivity, and water and power supply to the mega food park area for its early establishment,” said Industries Minister Tumke Bagra.

Bagra said this during his inspection of the site for the mega food park here in Papum Pare district on Monday. The food park is going to be established near Dolikota village.

The minister was accompanied by officers of the agriculture, horticulture, industries, and trade & commerce departments, and Papum Pare DC Pige Ligu.

Speaking to reporters, Bagra said the project was delayed “due to some technical problems, but the state government will provide the required facilities soon.”

He said that the department will initiate several other programmes, “including road shows and other advertisements,” in the Northeast region and other parts of the country, in order to attract investors.

“Meetings will be held with other stakeholders to invite investors for investing and establishing several industries in the food park, for which the department is preparing proposals,” the minister informed.

He invited “likeminded investors” to invest in the state, and gave assurance that platform would be provided to them.

Lead promoter Likha Maj informed that, after the approval of the industrial policy by the state cabinet, large investors will be able to invest in the state.

“Fifty acres of land is leasable out of the total 75 acres, where investors can set up several industries,” he said, and urged the state government to organise an investors’ meet regarding the same.