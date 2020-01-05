CIHCS gets new director

DAHUNG, Jan 4: Dr Gurmet Dorjey has been appointed as the new director of the Central Institute of Himalayan Culture Studies (CIHCS) here in West Kameng district.

Prior to this engagement, Dr Dorjey had served as assistant professor at the School for Buddhist Studies and Civilization in Gautam Buddha University, Greater Noida, UP. He was also an assistant professor at the Centre for Central Asian Studies in the University of Kashmir.