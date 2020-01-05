Si-Donyi greetings

ITANAGAR, Jan 4: Chief Minister Pema Khandu has greeted the people of the state on the occasion of Si-Donyi festival of the Tagin tribe.

Lauding the Tagins for dedicatedly preserving and passing down their traditional heritage, the chief minister said, “Being one of the largest tribes of the state, our Tagin brothers and sisters have contributed immensely in the development of our state, besides maintaining peace and harmony.”

Khandu expressed optimism that the festival would invoke the almighty to usher in a new era of peace and progress in the state. (CM’s PR Cell)