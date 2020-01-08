RGU team visits Delhi World Book Fair

NEW DELHI, Jan 7: A team of the RGU Library Book Selection Committee visited the New Delhi World Book Fair-2020 currently underway at Pragati Maidan here.

RGU Vice-Chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha, who led the team, released a book titled Philosophy of Indian Culture, authored by former IPS officer Diwakar and published by Kitabwale Delhi.

Diwakar did his PhD from Lalit Narayan Mithila University, Darbhanga, where Prof Kushwaha was the VC from 2014 to 2017.