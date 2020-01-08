RGUSU to stage protest rally

RONO HILLS, Jan 7: The Rajiv Gandhi University Students’ Union (RGUSU) said it will stage a protest rally on 8 January in support of the nationwide strike announced by the student unions against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the National Register of Citizens, and the National Population Register.

The students will also demand the arrest of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) members who allegedly attacked students and professors of Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi.

The RGUSU appealed to all students, scholars and “likeminded campus dwellers and staff of RGU” to join the protest march “to show resentment towards the CAA, the NRC and the NPR, and the intolerable activity done by the ABVP-RSS in the JNU campus.”