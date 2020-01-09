MoRTH sanctions Rs 33 crore for TAH stretch, maintenance yet to begin

[ Taba Ajum ]

ITANAGAR, Jan 8: After much delay, the union ministry of road transport & highways (MoRTH) has sanctioned Rs 33 crore for maintenance of the Papu-Yupia-Hoj-Potin stretch of the Trans-Arunachal Highway (TAH). But the delay in completing the tender process is raising concern as the work season is fast running out.

The PWD highway has divided the stretch into three packages – Papu to Yupia (Package A), Yupia to Hoj (Package B), and Hoj to Potin (Package C). The tender processes for Packages A and C have been completed and the works awarded to the bid winners. Package B has been re-tendered, and is currently undergoing technical evaluation.

Speaking to this daily, a PWD highway official informed that Tama Fabrication has won the bid for the Papu to Yupia (Package A) section, and North India Engineering has won the bid for the Hoj to Potin (Package C) section.

“We will start work as soon as possible,” the official added.

However, the non-start of maintenance work during the peak work season has made people apprehensive.

“Everyone knows that the period from November to March is the peak working season in the state. Now we are into the second week of January and the PWD highway is still finalizing the tender process. Will the contractor be able to complete the work before the rains start? The maintenance work should be properly done and work quality should be strictly monitored,” said a motorist who regularly uses the road.

In several places, especially in between Yupia-Hoj and Hoj-Potin, the road has been washed away.

“We would like to know from the PWD highway whether the maintenance work includes restoration of the washed away roads or if it is just simple re-carpeting work. After much hue and cry from the road users, the ministry has sanctioned this fund. Therefore the contractor and the department concerned should make the best use of the money,” the motorist added.

The Papu-Yupia-Hoj-Potin TAH is a lifeline for the people of Papum Pare, Lower Subansiri, East Kameng, Upper Subansiri, Kurung Kumey, Kra Daadi and Kamle districts. The deplorable condition of this stretch of the TAH has made life miserable for the people who use the road.

The stretch of the highway, which had been inaugurated by union Road Transport & Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari in January 2017, has been deteriorating ever since. During the monsoon season, the road becomes too dangerous for travel, and the administration often prohibits travel during nighttime.