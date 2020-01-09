State records 2747 ILP violators in 2018-19

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Jan 8: The state recorded 2747 inner line permit (ILP) violators in 2018-19, as per reports received by various district administrations, the home department said.

Responding to a starred question raised by former CM and state Congress chief Nabam Tuki on the second day of the ongoing assembly session, the home department informed that “regular ILP check drives are carried out by district administration to identify ILP defaulters in the state and all ILP violators are externed out beyond the inner line after observing all legal formalities.”

It was also informed that 1,90,697 ILPs were issued offline and online from January 2018 to December 2019 by various offices in Papum Pare district and the capital complex, besides the resident commissioner in Delhi and the deputy resident commissioners in Tezpur, Mohandari, Kolkata, Lilabari, Shillong and Guwahati.

“Defence or Assam Rifles personnel and their family members are exempted from the ILP to cross check posts. However, they have to produce identity cards issued from the unit headquarters. Although government servants are not required to carry ILPs, they must carry a movement order and an identity card or even an ILP to avoid any risk of being refused entry into the state,” the home department said.