Boken Ete laid to rest

AALO, Jan 12: The mortal remains of former MLA and architect of West Siang district, Boken Ete, were laid to rest amid thousands of tearful mourners, including family members, relatives and well-wishers, here in West Siang district on Friday.

The Galo Welfare Society’s (GWS) district unit made the arrangement for his final journey. The market and business establishments remained closed on 11 January as a mark of mourning and respect to the departed soul.

Former minister and the second son of the departed, Kento Ete, read out the contributions of late Ete, while the deceased’s grandson read out the condolence messages from various corners, including from the governor, the chief minister, and the president of the Ramakrishna Math and Mission.

Speaking on the occasion, GWS secretary Nyage Loya hailed late Ete as “the father of Galo society,” and termed his demise the end of a vibrant era.

Representatives of various organisations, unions, NGOs, etc, paid floral tributes to the departed. (DIPRO)