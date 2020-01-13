Committee expresses concern over rejection of demand for new dist

Correspondent

RUKSIN, Jan 12: The New District Demand Committee (NDDC) has expressed concern over the state government’s rejection of the resolution for creation of a new district in Pasighat West area.

NDDC coordinator Devish Panyang lamented that, following opposition from house members, the state assembly “flatly rejected a resolution for creation of a new district in Pasighat West area.”

On Friday, Pasighat West MLA Ninong Ering had moved a resolution in the house for creation of a new district including Ruksin subdivision in East Siang, Korang circle and parts of Nari circle (Depi, Depi-Moli and Detak villages) in Lower Siang district in the proposed ‘Legong’ district.

However, Ering withdrew the resolution after the house rejected it.

Panyang said the MLAs who have opposed the issue “are not looking into problems of the sensitive boundary area deeply.”

Referring to the live telecast of the motion of the state assembly, the NDDC said “some MLAs were misleading the house with wrong geographical and demographic information about Pasighat West area.”

The locals say that there is enormous potential for agriculture and allied activities and horticulture-based industries in Pasighat West area, but “the potentialities cannot be harnessed due to link surface communication problems and poor government funding,” the committee stated in a release.

It said it has conducted a “circle-level meeting to seek consensus on new district creation,” even as it is planning to start village-level meetings soon.

The committee will submit a representation to the chief minister, demanding “reconsideration about the need of new district covering Pasighat West constituency,” it said.