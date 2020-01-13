Environmental activist warns againstnon-compliance with NGT order

SEPPA, Jan 12: Following the recovery of medical waste during the ‘Clean Macha River’ drive carried out here in East Kameng district on Sunday, chairman of the Youth Mission for Clean River Arunachal Pradesh, SD Loda, warned of registering a case against the authorities concerned for not complying with the National Green Tribunal’s (NGT) order.

Expressing concern over finding the medical waste, Loda said, “This is clear violation of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, and the order passed by the NGT in July 2019, wherein the tribunal has directed all states and union territories to monitor biomedical waste management or pay a fine of Rs 1 crore per month till the non-compliance continues in their territories.”

“There are many hospitals, laboratories, pharmacies and clinics in various districts which do not have biomedical waste management plants,” claimed Loda during the cleanliness drive, which was initiated by students from East Kameng studying at Rajiv Gandhi University.

Hundreds of youths, students, members of NGOs, government officials and the public joined the cleanliness drive. They collected and cleared tons of debris, including plastic materials, wrappers, and medical waste from the river and its banks.

“Besides cleanliness drive in the river, we have also organized awareness among the people living on both banks about the importance of a clean river and clean surroundings. We also explained about the effects of open defecation and pollution in rivers,” said Tunka Cheri, a student.

He expressed gratitude to the members of the East Kameng Social Welfare & Cultural Organisation, the All East Kameng District Students’ Union, and the locals of the area for coming out to support the event.