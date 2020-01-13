Make PPIF tourist-friendly: Gov

ITANAGAR, Jan 12: Governor BD Mishra on Saturday advised Deputy Speaker Tesam Pongte and Namsai MLA Laisam Simai to make the Pangsau Pass International Festival (PPIF) “people-beneficiary and tourist-friendly.”

Mishra said this when Pongte and Simai called on him at the Raj Bhavan here to invite him to the 2020 edition of the festival, which the governor accepted.

“Our state, with treasured flora and fauna and attractive environment, has great scope for all kinds of tourism, be it ecotourism, adventure tourism, cultural and religious tourism, and exotic food festivals,” he said. (Raj Bhavan)