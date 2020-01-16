Festivals should not be confined to merry-making but also promote tourism: Bagra

AALO, Jan 15: State Minister for Industries & Textile, Tumke Bagra said that “festivals should not be confined to fun and merry-making but should be promotional in nature to attract domestic and foreign tourism.”

He said this during a general review meeting of the Yomgo River Festival (YRF) 2020 held under the chairmanship of West Siang Deputy Commissioner Swetika Sachan at the DC’s conference hall here in the district on Tuesday.

The festival is scheduled to be held from 7 to 9 February next.

The minister also asked the district administration and police to contain all law and order problems during the three-day long festival.

Aalo East MLA Kento Jini lauded the presentations given by the event managers of the festival and stressed on promotion of

traditional art, culture, handicrafts and traditional sports, like bamboo rafting.

Chairman of the steering committee, Abhinav Kumar dwelt on preparatory process of the festival, while the two selected event managers of the festival – the Wild Flower Production and Orchids, made detailed Power Point presentations on site plan; Yomgo accord on conservation and cleaning of Siyom River and its tributaries; movie screening and promotional activities, among other activities. (DIPRO)