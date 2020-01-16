Med camp held in Taksing

TAKSING, Jan 15: A medical camp was conducted for the villagers of remote Taksing village under Taksing Circle in Upper Subansiri district by the Army in collaboration with district administration on Sunday last.

During the camp, a medical team led by DMO T Taki attended to the villagers and distributed medicines for free to the patients.

Addressing a huge gathering on the occasion, Upper Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Kanto Danggen called for better cordial relations between the Army and the public.

Later in the day, the DC also assessed various government implemented schemes in the border area and expressed his dissatisfaction over the slow progress of schemes.

The DC also assured all possible assistance to the villagers from the administration.