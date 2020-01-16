Min urges parents, teachers and SMCs to work towards improving state’s education scenario

AALO, Jan 15: State Education Minister Taba Tedir has said that “the performance of students in the CBSE closely depends on parents, teachers and school management committees (SMC)” and urged them all to work towards improving the education scenario of the state.

He was speaking during the golden jubilee celebrations of the Kerang Upper Primary School here in West Siang on Tuesday.

Lauding the teachers, public and students of yesteryears who were instrumental in shaping the school, the minister said that teachers in government schools were more trained than teachers at private schools, and therefore, students brought good results in the past.

“Today many of the schools in the state are defunct and the government is contemplating decisions on such schools as funding over 3,500 schools in the state is difficult,” he said.

He also lauded the school alumni of East Siang district for their efforts of adopting schools.

Later, the minister also inaugurated the school gate and an extended school building donated by the school’s alumni.

The minister also assured to look into the demands placed by KUPGJC chairman president Karmur Jerang in a memorandum pertaining to upgrading the Upper Primary School Kerang to secondary school; fencing around the school, and construction of teachers’ quarter at the primary school of Kerang.

The minister had earlier also inaugurated the Yipe school building at Kaying village and Mid-Day-Meal shed at the higher secondary school in Kaying.

MLA Rumgong Talem Taboh, Director Elementary Education Tapi Gao, Siang Deputy Commissioner Rajeev Takuk, SP and other HoDs were also present on the occasion. (DIPRO)