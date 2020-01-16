ITANAGAR, Jan 15: Governor BD Mishra administered the oath of office and oath of secrecy to retired Major General Ganesh Singh Bisht as member of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) in a swearing-in ceremony held at the Raj Bhavan, here on Wednesday.
State Home Minister Bamang Felix, Health Minister Alo Libang, Tourism Minister Nakap Nalo, APPSC Chairman Nipo Nabam, Chief Secretary in-charge Dr AC Verma and members of the APPSC were among those present on the occasion. (Raj Bhawan)
Retired Maj Gen Ganesh Singh Bisht takes oath as APPSC member
