7th conference of CPA starts

LUCKNOW, Jan 16: Around 100 delegates from state assemblies, along with representatives of foreign countries are participating in the 7th conference of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA), India region, which began at the UP legislative assembly here on Thursday.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla inaugurated the three-day conference, in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Arunachal Legislative Assembly Speaker PD Sona and Deputy Speaker Tesam Pongte are also participating. (Speaker’s PR Cell)